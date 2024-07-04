Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 12.5%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 452,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 148,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

