Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,216.48

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,216.48 ($28.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.86). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 2,258 ($28.56), with a volume of 123,984 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,221.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,946.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 957.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

