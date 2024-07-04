Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.27

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.27 and traded as low as $34.79. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 11,802 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 33.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $48,955.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,955.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $48,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

