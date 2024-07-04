Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.24

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 17408424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

