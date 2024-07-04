Platt Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,485 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 35.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $36,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS ESGV traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,445 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.