Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHI remained flat at $9.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 18,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,012. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,453,223 shares in the company, valued at $30,664,620.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $171,533.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

