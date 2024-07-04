Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:HNW Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

