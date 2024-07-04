Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Trading Down 3%

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $572.50 and last traded at $572.50. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.00.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.20 and its 200-day moving average is $585.43.

Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

