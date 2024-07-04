PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 159,785 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 250,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

