PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 159,785 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
