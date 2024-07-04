Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $38,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $879,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,359 shares of company stock worth $1,141,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $6,514,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

