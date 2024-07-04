Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Photronics worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Photronics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 192,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.