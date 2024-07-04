Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 5th

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 5th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.

PHIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,498. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

