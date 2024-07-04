Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.35. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a market cap of C$167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Don Gray acquired 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,588.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $37,368 over the last 90 days. 75.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

