Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.34

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.34 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.52), with a volume of 8,930 shares.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petra Diamonds

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider José Manuel Vargas acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($758,917.28). Company insiders own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

