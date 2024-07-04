Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peritus High Yield ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.