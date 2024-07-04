Pepe (PEPE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $947.57 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000971 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 414 active market(s) with $878,912,686.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

