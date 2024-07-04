Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Up 3.1%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.31. 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.28 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pender Growth Fund news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$222,634.04. In other Pender Growth Fund news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04. Also, Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$56,325.00. 8.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.