Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2,166.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $209,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

