Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.64 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $122.64 million and $4.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001443 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

