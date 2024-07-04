Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 1,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
Paul Mueller Increases Dividend
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.
