Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 1,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

Paul Mueller Increases Dividend

Paul Mueller Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Paul Mueller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is presently -10.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.