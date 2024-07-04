Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 47.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $171,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,122,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.67. 138,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.01 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

