Park Edge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF alerts:

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QIS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

About Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.