Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.1% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 176,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 422,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,440. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

