Park Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.90. The stock has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.80 and its 200 day moving average is $252.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

