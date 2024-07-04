Park Edge Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.28. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

