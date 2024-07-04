Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 2,345,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

