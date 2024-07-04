Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.05. 761,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

