Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.79. 914,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,293. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

