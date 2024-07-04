Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 663,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

