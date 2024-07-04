Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 203.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 216.7% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,525 shares of company stock worth $110,064,607. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,641. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

