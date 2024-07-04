Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 357.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

