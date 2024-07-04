PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 18% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $191.69 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

