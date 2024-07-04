Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

