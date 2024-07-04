Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 86,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,983. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.