Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 million, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.