Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Onex Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. Onex has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

