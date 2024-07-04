ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

OKE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 1,564,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

