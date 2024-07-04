OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

