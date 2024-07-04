OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,462. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

