OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,563. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

