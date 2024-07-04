OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Invests $436,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,842,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

