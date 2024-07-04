OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $103.24. 121,782 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

