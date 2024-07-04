OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 385,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 375,479 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

