OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 670,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 335,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. 936,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.