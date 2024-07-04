OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 171,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 99,590 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,186. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

