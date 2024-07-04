Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Free Report) traded up 3,289.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.02). 2,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21.
Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.
