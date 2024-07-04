Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,733 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. 563,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,078. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

