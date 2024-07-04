Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,913,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,305,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,997,000 after buying an additional 124,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

