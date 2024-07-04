Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 121,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 1,333,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.