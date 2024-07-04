Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $798,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.88. 96,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.